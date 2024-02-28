One of world's biggest law firms takes space in flagship Sheffield office building

DLA Piper’s move into Elshaw House will see one of the world’s largest law firms, and a key employer in the city, maintain its presence in Sheffield City Centre.

Fit out of the two-floors, as well as an adjoining private terrace on the top floor, will be completed in this spring. The space will span over 17,000 square feet in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are thrilled that DLA Piper has signed a lease on Elshaw House.

Law firm DLA Piper has signed up to take the top two floors of Elshaw House, Sheffield. Left to right: Sean McClean (director of regeneration and development, Sheffield CityCouncil); Richard Norman (office managing partner, DLA Piper); Cllr Ben Miskell (Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, Sheffield City Council)

"It is one of the world’s largest law firms. For such an established business to reaffirm its commitment to the city shows a real confidence in everything we’re doing to drive Sheffield forwards and continue growing our economy.

“Elshaw House represents the very best in office space and is delivering new headline rents for Sheffield. Alongside the world class Pound’s Park, Grosvenor House – home to HSBC and CMS – and Europe’s largest food hall, we’re creating a truly transformational new city centre district.”

Having reached completion last month, Elshaw House is the flagship office development within the council’s Heart of the City scheme – a £470m mixed-use development led by the council and its strategic development partner, Queensberry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Carver Street, next to Pound’s Park, Sheffield City Council have said that Elshaw House will achieve a five-star BREEAM green energy rating, making it a key part of the council’s “green goals”.

Additionally, Elshaw House has also recently achieved an ‘excellent’ five-star NABERS UK rating due to its design, providing a structure with 40 per cent lower than average carbon usage.

The council said that this places the development in the top 1 per cent of office buildings in the UK for energy efficiency.

Andrew Davison, project director at Queensberry, added: “In our opinion, DLA Piper has secured the best office space in South Yorkshire, with unrivalled sustainability, location and employee wellbeing benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"World class commercial spaces like this are helping to take Sheffield to the next level on the national stage.

“Interest in the other floors in Elshaw House is incredibly high and the ground floor retail and food and beverage spaces are also attracting potential occupants.”

Elshaw House has six ground floor units suitable for retail or food and drink venues, complementing the seven storeys of quality workspace above.

Access to Elshaw House connects directly to the new urban park, Pound’s Park, and is integrated into Sheffield’s active travel strategy which focuses on “ease and accessibility”, with the building featuring bike storage, service centre and showers.