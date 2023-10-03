Online fashion firm Boohoo slashes sales guidance and warns annual earnings could fall

Online fashion firm Boohoo has warned that full-year sales could tumble by up to 17 per cent as under-pressure shoppers cut back.

The group said that annual sales are expected to slump by between 12 per cent and 17 per cent, blaming a slower than expected recovery in sales by volume and moves to focus on more profitable sales within its labels as part of overhaul plans. It had previously forecast sales to remain flat or fall by up to 5 per cent. Boohoo revealed that underlying earnings may now fall in the year to next February 28, lowering its guidance to between £58m and £70m.

The group posted underlying earnings of £63.3m in 2022-23 and had previously guided for growth in 2023-24, to between £69m to £78m.

Boohoo is cutting prices to attract cash-strapped consumers during the cost-of-living crisis, while axing costs under an overhaul.

Chief executive John Lyttle insisted he still sees a “clear path” to getting back to profitability as the firm said its guidance for profit margins remained on track. But half-year figures revealed pre-tax losses widening to £26.4m in the six months to August 31 from £15.2m a year ago.

On an underlying basis, it swung to a pre-tax loss of £9.1m from profits of £6.2m a year earlier. Mr Lyttle said the group had made “substantial progress” on key projects and initiatives, including the launch of its US distribution centre and had earmarked over £125m in annual cost cuts.

The firm had been looking to cut costs through focusing on efficiencies, including automating its warehouses and sourcing goods from Europe rather than Asia. It is also lowering prices to “reinforce our value credentials”, according to Mr Lyttle.

“Our confidence in the medium-term prospects for the group remains unchanged as we execute on our key priorities where we see a clear path to improved profitability and getting back to growth,” he added.

In recent months, shoppers have been cutting back spending as the cost of living rises.

Sales in the first half tumbled 17 per cent to £729.1m, with the UK faring worse than its international operations – down 19 per cent against a 15 per cent drop in the overseas business.