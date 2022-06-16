Online fashion retailer Asos reveals Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte as its new chief executive

Mr Ramos Calamonte becomes chief executive with immediate effect, taking on the role after former boss Nick Beighton left abruptly last October following a profit warning.

Mr Ramos Calamonte joined Asos from Portuguese retailer Salsa Jeans last year, where he was chief executive for almost two years and was also previously in charge of the commercial strategy for brands including Zara owner Inditex.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lindemann will become chairman on August 1, taking over from Ian Dyson, who replaced Adam Crozier only last November.

Asos.

Ian Dyson, chairman of Asos, said: "Jose is the right person to lead Asos through the next phase of growth and the board is delighted that he is becoming CEO at such an important time.

"Since he joined the business, Jose has made an enormous contribution, driving change through our commercial function and bringing new energy and enthusiasm to the core product and trading functions of the business.

"Jose was a core part of the executive team that developed Asos's strategy, outlined last year, against which we are making continued progress, in spite of the backdrop of difficult market conditions.