Only 15% of Yorkshire-based start-ups have found investments needed to grow, study finds

Only 15 per cent of start-ups in Yorkshire and the Humber say they have found the investment they need to grow, new analysis from small business support platform Enterprise Nation has found.

Using data from its Make a Plan initiative in partnership with Mastercard’s Strive UK programme, the analysis found 58 per cent of start-ups using its upskilling learning programme said they didn’t yet have the investment needed to create growth. Only 15 per cent said they had found financial backing.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “Start-ups and early-stage businesses need access to support and finance that works for them at all stages of the entrepreneurial journey.

“West Yorkshire is the largest economic area outside of London with a population of 2.3 million, and yet, at the moment that picture is patchy and businesses outside of London and major cities like Manchester and Birmingham are missing out.”

Analysis of 465 Yorkshire-based micro businesses in the pre-start, start-up and growth phases found only a quarter of pre-start firms have the necessary cash to launch their business, while only a third of those in the growth phase had the funds in place to expand.