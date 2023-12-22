Oodie: Company warns customers of significant delays as many complain they won't arrive for Christmas

Many people who have ordered an ‘Oodie’ for a Christmas present have complained of significant delays and are worrying the items won’t arrive in time – as the company released a statement admitting a “surge in demand”.

Social media is filled with customers awaiting their orders who have ordered earlier in December ahead of Christmas.

The wearable blankets have been on sale due to Black Friday and Christmas promotions and the ‘original’ is currently on offer for £37.50.

The company also sold the product for £1 each in a huge Black Friday event.

However, reports of delays of 14 days in response times have led Oodie to now respond.

Jen Mellor, 43, Nottinghamshire, blogger at Just Average Jen, said she ordered her niece and nephew Oodies for Christmas on December 11.

However on December 19, Ms Mellor got an email stating it could take up to 13 working days now for delivery due to the popularity and Black Friday sales.

"I emailed to request a refund as there seems no other way to request one and got an automated reply saying emails will be replied to within 14 working days!”, she added.

"I didn't look on social media before ordering but now I look and see there are people at the beginning of this month saying the have been waiting a month so surely on 11th when I ordered they were aware of these issues!

"Luckily I can afford to buy them something else and save these for their birthdays in January and February, if they even come by then!)

“But other people may not be able to and at £50 each it isn't a small amount of money for most people!!”

A statement on the Oodie website states the team is working through “a backlog due to a surge in demand from our sale events”.

It continues: “We understand that waiting can be as frustrating as watching paint dry – and trust us, we're not enjoying the delay either! But rest assured, we're actively working to expedite the processing of delayed orders to minimise the wait and get your package to you as quickly as possible.

“Due to these delays, we currently have a 14-business day response time as we diligently work through a backlog of 44,000 open emails.

“Our social media team is experiencing extended response time. Please note, this team does not have access to order specific information.

“We are no longer accepting new orders for expected delivery by Christmas.

“We despatch orders from various fulfillment centers within the UK based on the Oodie items, aiming for the quickest delivery. Please note that delays vary, and despatch times differ.