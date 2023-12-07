Openreach announces 13 more Yorkshire locations for full fibre rollout - here's where

Openreach has announced a new set of locations in Yorkshire that are to be part of the next phase of its national full fibre broadband rollout.

The company is announcing £30 million investment across 13 new locations – Barnby Dun, Bingley, Gilberdyke, Howden, Hoyland, Ilkley, Leven, Maltby, North Cave, Pocklington, Rawmarch, Thrybergh and York.

It said more than 100,000 homes and businesses will benefit.

The locations join around 180 other towns and villages across Yorkshire and the Humber already included in Openreach’s build plans.

The announcement comes Openreach marks the halfway point in its plan to reach 25 million premises with ultrafast full fibre broadband by the end of 2026.

The company announced that the network is now available to 12.5 million homes, businesses and public services across the UK.

It is reaching around 60,000 new premises every week and published plans to deliver full fibre in another 142 locations, including the 13 in Yorkshire, covering around 1.4 million homes and businesses, including in some of the hardest-to-reach, most rural communities.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story.

“We’re delivering engineering on an epic scale, on time and on budget and that’s thanks to a supportive policy environment which has led to huge investment and competition throughout the UK’s telecoms sector.

“From a standing start just a few years ago, we’ve now made this life-changing technology available to 12.5 million premises and counting and we’re building faster than any operator I’m aware of in Europe.

“Our build rate is still accelerating and it’ll take us half the time to reach our next 12.5 million.

