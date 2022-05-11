Opus North and Fiera Real Estate complete £10m redevelopment of 12 King Street, Leeds

The property, 12 King Street, which was built in 1989 has been transformed into a flagship office building, providing 54,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.

A spokesman said: “The building was acquired by Opus North and FRE UK having identified an acute shortage of premium office space in one of the UK’s major regional markets. The site was purchased through FRE UK’s opportunity fund, which recently completed its final close at £180m.

“The radical transformation includes a striking new facade, a complete replacement of the fifth and sixth floors, along with the addition of a sky lounge which offers a unique communal space for occupants, a cycle spa and extensive roof terraces. All mechanical and electrical elements of the building have been replaced.”

Opus North and Fiera Real Estate have announced the completion of a £10m redevelopment of a major Leeds city centre office building.

Andrew Duncan, managing director of Opus North, commented: “We have created the post Covid-19 contemporary workspace in the heart of Leeds, where technology, open spaces, roof gardens, fresh air management, combined with an exemplary approach to customer service, ensuring that we are the best-in-class office product in the city.”

“We have challenged our design team of consultants to ensure we’re not just ploughing the same old furrow and doing what’s been done before.

“We have embraced the current climate, rolled with the changes and now we are launching the future of the post-pandemic workplace.”

Chris Button, fund manager at FRE UK, said: “12 King Street not only brings much needed sustainable Grade A office space to the Leeds central business district, but it also demonstrates our commitment to delivering properties that are fit for the future, combining high-quality finishes with cutting edge technology.”

Eamon Fox, partner with global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who are marketing 12 King Street, added: “12 King Street is simply one of the finest buildings to come on to the Leeds office market in the past couple of years.”

A number of Yorkshire professional services teams have worked on the renovation of 12 King Street, alongside Knight Frank and Fox Lloyd Jones, including architects DLA Design, quantity surveyors Gardiner & Theobald, engineers Curtins and M&E consultants MRB.