Organisers behind UKREiiF finalise plans to move to all-employee ownership model
The UKREiiF conference launched in 2022 to connect investors to UK development and regeneration opportunities and also bring the wider industry together to share best practice, knowledge and thought leadership.
It is expected to attract over 12,000 delegates in 2024 and generate a £20m boost for the host city Leeds.
Organisers said that bringing all 22 members of the business together under an employee ownership model enabled the business to give back to those who’ve worked to make UKREiiF a success.
Founder and chief executive Keith Griffiths said: “This scheme is really enabling us to give back to people in the business whose dedication has ensured UKREiiF was a success.
"We often talk a lot about social value and social impact – and it felt like a natural step for myself and my fellow business founder Amanda to give back to the people who have given so much of themselves to make UKREiiF a success.”
Amanda Griffiths, co-founder, said: “The scheme has been a great mechanism for us to attract, retain and reward the best talent in the business which has allowed us to form an exceptional team who’ve helped create, curate and run UKREiiF, developing one of if not the fastest growing event in the UK.”
Nathan Spencer, director at UKREiiF, added: “It’s incredibly generous from the founders to have brought all 22 members of the team into the business ownership model – their hard work and dedicated has truly enabled UKREiiF to become the UK’s leading event in the industry, and our ambitions for where it can grow to are huge.”
UKREiiF 2024 will take place at Leeds Dock between May 21 and 23.