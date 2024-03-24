Organisers of Yorkshire-based Ladies’ Lunch charity event announce second event

The Sailors’ Children’s Society and HEY Smile Foundation raised £30,000 after costs from their inaugural Ladies’ Lunch.

Natasha Barley, CEO of the Society, said: “We have already received requests from people who took tables to repeat their reservations for next year. We’ve also heard from many of their guests who would like their businesses to attend next year’s event. We can’t wait for Ladies’ Lunch 2025. We’re planning already.”

A 300-strong audience mainly comprising businesswomen from across East Yorkshire joined broadcaster and author Louise Minchin at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Hull as she told of her passion for endurance sport and highlighted some of the subjects in her latest book, titled Fearless: Adventures with extraordinary women.

Left to right: Tessa Wray of HEY Smile Foundation, auctioneer Caroline Hawley, Natasha Barley of the Sailors’ Children’s Society and guest speaker Louise Minchin.

Jamie Lewis, CEO of HEY Smile Foundation, said: “Our first Ladies’ Lunch was a huge success and a lot of fun. Smile Foundation is a trusted local partner, we really believe in collaboration and we are proud to be equal partners alongside Sailors’ Children’s Society to create this new event.

“Its success is down to the efforts of both charities working tirelessly together, mixed with an incredible guest list of some of the most inspirational and influential women across the region. I’m excited to see this event grow so we can offer even more support to local charities. “

The total amount raised included more than £10,000 from an auction conducted by TV antiques expert Caroline Hawley, a well-known face on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Flog It! and partner at Hawley’s Auctioneers of Beverley. Gemma Dawson from BBC Look North hosted the event.

Costs were also kept to a minimum throughout the event with support from The Seafarers’ Charity as the headline sponsor for the lunch with Summit Drive – part of Motorlease UK – the main sponsor, and Gosschalks Solicitors and Be Brand the associate sponsors.

Tessa Wray, Head of Partnerships at HEY Smile Foundation said: “It’s hard to see how it could have gone any better. The Ladies’ Lunch attracted 300 people and, with Louise’s amazing stories of the trailblazing women she found for her book, and her passion to speak openly about the menopause, it absolutely smashed the brief of delivering a celebration of women, female empowerment and presenting an inspirational afternoon with women and men celebrating together.”

Chris Walker, founder and managing director of Motorlease UK, said: “We were absolutely delighted to have been asked to be the main sponsor of the inaugural Ladies’ Luncheon, especially given the two charities which are involved. Although Summit Vans/Drive is a relatively new name in the automotive sector, our aim is to grow this business whilst delivering exceptional service to the local community.

“We are lucky to have an amazing team of ladies within Summit and they couldn’t have been more complimentary of the afternoon’s events, especially Louise Minchin’s inspirational talk."

Ms Barley added: “Our charities are working together to establish the Ladies’ Lunch alongside our hugely successful Sportsman’s Lunch, which will mark its 30th anniversary next year.