Over 100 jobs cut at Yorkshire-based holiday home manufacturer Willerby
The firm, which is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of caravans, said that a total of 131 employees had left the business through redundancy on Friday, 26 January. This follows a consultation with staff held early in December.
A spokesperson for the company added: “Our full focus is now on moving the business forward strongly with the continuing commitment and dedication of our excellent workforce.”
At the time of the consultation in December, Willerby said that around 200 jobs were at risk following a “significant decline in holiday park and residential park home sales”.
The firm said that the drop in sales had left it with “no choice but to adapt to these very challenging market conditions”.
In a statement issued at the time, the company added: “We understand fully the impact this will have on affected employees and their families and our priority is to ensure our people are treated with the utmost respect and fairness throughout the consultation process.”
Willerby previously employed around 1,100 people at its factory on Hedon Road, in Hull.
In April of Last year, the company reported record turnover and profits for the year ending 1 October 2022.
The firm recorded turnover of £217m, a jump of 67 per cent from the previous year and the highest in the company’s 77-year history.
It also saw profits rise to £15.1m, a fourfold jump on the £3m recorded for the previous year.
