Over 150 new homes set to be created in Rotherham as £49m Avant Homes development given green light

Avant Homes Yorkshire is set to deliver a further 173 homes in Rotherham with a £49m second phase development, after being granted planning permission as part of the area’s regeneration scheme.

By Michael Crossland
3 minutes ago

Located in Waverly, next to Avant Homes’ Sorby Park development, the 12.5-acre site was acquired in December last year.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “We’ve had sustained success at the Waverley regeneration scheme over the past five years.

“Demand for new build housing in the area remains high and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the regeneration of this brownfield site.”

New phase - Avant Homes has received planning approval to build a further 173 homes in Waverley, South Yorkshir

The wider Waverley scheme is Yorkshire’s largest ever brownfield mixed-use development. Once complete, the 740-acre site is intended to comprise of 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities including parks and 310-acres of green open space.

The site was bought from Harworth Estates, and will be the firm’s fourth development at Waverley.

Called Sorby Park at Waverley, the new phase will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Of the 173 homes, more than 17 per cent have been designated as affordable housing.

Work is set to start on site this winter, with the programme estimate to take approximately four years. The first homes should be ready for occupation in September.

