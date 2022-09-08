Over 55s frequently overlooked for promotions, report from Robert Walters finds

The data found that in spite of a fiercely competitive hiring market, over 50s are being overlooked for promotion in favour of much younger and less experienced workers.

Chris Poole, UK managing director at Robert Walters, said: “With professional job vacancies continuing to climb at near-record levels, causing a severe skills shortage, we cannot afford to overlook such a crucial part of our workforce.”

“Workers over the age of 50 come with bags of experience both professional and personal, and have a well-sought after resilience to economic upheaval considering the number of financial or political changes they have weathered in their career.”

62% of over 55s have been overlooked for promotion within their current company, report from Robert Walters finds.

In a survey of 6,000 professionals, a third of over 55’s stated that they are not at all aware of what they need to do to receive a promotion.

Robert Walters’ research also showed that a fifth of workers in their 50s feel their manager does not take the time to understand their personal challenges.

According to the research, the main challenge for over-50s progressing in their career is a lack of opportunities, which 41 per cent stated to be the case.