WANdisco, the data activation platform, has signed an initial agreement worth $6.6m with a European-based global telecommunications service provider.

It’s the latest in a series of major deals secured by WANdisco, as it continues to grow its market share.

The company described the telecommunications sector as a core and growing revenue market.

David Richards, the chief executive and chairman of WANdisco, commented: "This is the third tier 1 global telecommunications company to choose WANdisco's solutions since the start of 2022, underpinning our unique ability to seamlessly and securely migrate large scale data from edge platforms to the cloud.

"As the company has seen with other customers, WANdisco believes there is potential for significant expansion opportunities with this customer.

The IoT (Internet of Things) use case of moving data from edge platforms to the cloud, is continuing to drive a significant pipeline of opportunities for our business. “Companies across multiple industry verticals face significant challenges in successfully executing this data movement and unlocking the full capabilities of the cloud.

"Our unique solutions and proven experience in the IoT market make us well placed to continue winning market share and supporting clients around the globe."