Over £1m in social value generated at UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, report finds

Social value measurement organisation Loop has found that The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) generated more than £1 million in social value, with an 81 per cent return on investment.

The annual forum brings together investors, developers and local authorities alongside the wider built environment industry, with a view to unlocking sustainable and inclusive investment and regeneration across UK towns and cities.

Loop’s findings came in a social value report, which the firm produced after forging a partnership with the organisers at the start of the year.

The report is the first for a conference of this kind, and focused on the social value generated at this year’s UKREiiF, which took place earlier this year in Leeds.

Loop at the Social Value Pavilion at UKREiiF 2022

Ethan Campbell, social value economist at Loop, said: “The event organisers focused on generating jobs, as well as several key themes to progress industry conversation – including the UK’s Net Zero targets - by gathering key players, influencers and decision makers within the industry.

“It’s been a pleasure to have collaborated with the UKREiiF team to capture the wide range of activities and introductions that took place around the conference and help to determine the quantitative and qualitative impacts of the three-day event.

“We’re delighted that our report is able to put a total figure on the social value that the event generated and provide attendees, speakers and exhibitors with a return-on-investment figure to solidify why attending UKREiiF is of value and importance.”

More than 4,000 people attended the inaugural event, including 500 developers and 500 investors, along with 80 exhibitors, and 400 speakers across 15 stages.

The forum’s operations, both in the lead up to and during the event, were analysed by Loop for a range of impacts using the National Social Value Standard measurement framework for the appraisal of social value.

Loop led activities across the three days in the Social Value Pavilion, and hosted breakfast sessions allowing attendees to get involved with discussions around how best to maximise project social value creation.

