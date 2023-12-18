Over £9 million funding approved for new homes across York and North Yorkshire

Over £9 million in funding has been approved to build 700 homes on brownfield sites across York and North Yorkshire.

Nine schemes – which include 252 affordable homes – will receive a share of the York and North Yorkshire Brownfield Housing Fund. A total of £9,177,000 has been Allocated.

The Investment is a result of the region’s proposed devolution deal.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “North Yorkshire is one of the most desirable places to live in the country, but with that comes a massive demand for housing, especially for more affordable homes.

“We want people to be able to continue to live in the communities where they grew up, while also allowing others to move to the county to help to bring in the skills and experience which are needed to boost the economy.

“It is another indication of the benefits that are being realised ahead of the proposed devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire, bringing in additional funding from the Government to help to address some of the biggest issues which we face.”

Examples of the proposed new devleopments include plans to build 18 affordable homes on the site of a demolished school in the village of Ingleby Arncliffe.

One of the fund’s urban projects includes plans for 19 affordable homes at Lowfield Green in York. This will be developed as a pilot for an innovative Mutual Home Ownership (MHO) model, a new form of home ownership with affordability at its Heart.

Councillor Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, said: “It is so important to us that York not only has the number of homes it needs but that they are at prices that people can afford and are both for sale and to rent.

“Increasing the supply of good quality, affordable housing is a key priority for us. We are making good progress on our own Housing Delivery Programme and this funding for York and North Yorkshire is very welcome as it means more quality, affordable homes of mixed tenures and ownership models for the city and wider region.”

Funding was agreed, subject to further due diligence, at a meeting of the York and North Yorkshire Joint Devolution Committee on Friday 15 December.