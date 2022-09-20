Owner of former Farsley Liberal Club building looks to future amid closure after 134 years

The club on Farsley Town Street called time on August 29 with one final night in the bar, but now sits empty.

G&H Group, a £35 million mechanical, electrical and public health business based in South Parade, Pudsey bought the building in April 2019.

Since taking over, G&H claimed it carried out a general refurbishment and is now looking for interested parties to give the building a new lease of life either by buying it or becoming a tenant.

Graham Kelly at Farsley Liberal Club, Farsley. cc MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Managing Director at G&H Group, Graham Kelly, said: “We bought [the building[ three years ago to protect the future of the building and help Farsley Liberal Club to continue operating.

“Our approach has always been about ensuring this community facility remains while retaining a building of such historic and architectural importance to the town.

“Unfortunately, like many political social clubs across the country, it has not been able to make it work in recent times but the building itself presents a fantastic opportunity.

“Aesthetically it has great presence on the high street and the building has a really good infrastructure. At the back there is a large and private southwest-facing garden, which is a fantastic space."

Graham, who has lived in Farsley his whole life, added: “It has huge potential and could be used in many different ways from a bar or restaurant to shop premises or as a community based venue – the options are endless really.”

Farsley has been enjoying a renaissance in recent times, being named in The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live guide as ‘an up-and-coming creative neighbourhood’ and the ‘new Chapel Allerton’.

It also boasts a range of successful businesses such as the award-winning Sunny Bank Mills that attracts locals and tourists to spend time and money in the town.

Farsley residents took to social media to share their sadness about the closure announcement.

James Stainsby said: "Maybe if all these people who are so upset used it more, might not be closing."

The club replied with "So true!"