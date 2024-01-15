PageGroup warns over profits and axes jobs amid gathering hiring gloom

PageGroup has become the latest recruiter to warn over profits and reveal staff cuts as it grapples with a slowing jobs market.

The company said it shed 224, or 3.7 per cent, of its fee-earning roles and 57 back office jobs in the final three months of 2023, with reductions made across all its regions worldwide.

It warned that full-year earnings are now expected to be slightly below the £120m to £125m it guided for previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PageGroup joined rivals Hays and Robert Walters in flagging weaker confidence among firms and job candidates over new positions, with trading conditions worsening towards the end of last year.

PageGroup has become the latest recruiter to warn over profits and reveal staff cuts as it grapples with a slowing jobs market. (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

The business’s gross profits fell 8.9 per cent to £237.3m year on year in the final three months of 2023, with the company noting that uncertainty among hirers and the approaching year-end salary reviews and bonuses made trading particularly challenging in the quarter.

The UK was its worst-performing region, with gross profits slumping 19.9 per cent, while it said conditions also worsened across Europe.

PageGroup signalled that wage growth is starting to ease back, saying “offers made to candidates are not as elevated as they were in 2022”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Nicholas Kirk said: “Despite the year-on-year decline in gross profit, we are still seeing good activity levels, albeit we did see a deterioration in job flow through the fourth quarter.

“However, these activity levels are not all converting into gross profit due to ongoing lower levels of candidate and client confidence.”

He said the group’s costs are “under continuous review and can be adjusted rapidly to match market conditions”.

Last week, Hays and Robert Walters both said they were cutting roles as job markets weakened, with Hays warning that profits would be lower than forecast and expectations for trading to remain challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PageGroup said that in the UK, which accounts for 12 per cent of group fee income, its workforce fell by 79 to 1,164 during the fourth quarter.

“We continued to see clients deferring hiring decisions and candidates becoming increasingly cautious about accepting offers,” it said.

In the UK, gross profits tumbled 23 per cent across Michael Page and were 15 per cent lower at Page Personnel.

Robert Walters told shareholders last week it had been impacted by “continued challenging macro-economic conditions across many” of its markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many firms have sharply reduced their hiring activity in recent months following increases to interest rates and wage inflation.

Hays confirmed earlier this month that it cut its workforce by around 600 roles worldwide to reduce costs due to the slowdown.

Robert Walters said its net fee income dropped by 13 per cent to £91.4m across the group over the final three months of 2023, compared with the same period last year.