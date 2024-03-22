Pallet-Track network grows with addition of T&B Solutions

Redcar-based T&B Solutions, which provides road haulage services throughout the UK and Europe, was founded in 2014 by managing director Craig Wells.

He is now keen for the firm to further expand its portfolio of services in the north-east of England.

Before joining Pallet-Track, the fleet at T&B Solutions comprised of articulated lorries, however the increased opportunities offered by the palletised distribution specialist means more local deliveries with smaller vehicles are now required.

T&B Solutions is the newest member of Pallet-Track

Two 18 tonne and 26 tonne trucks are the latest additions to T&B Solutions’ fleet since joining Pallet-Track and are already on the road, while the business is looking to recruit more drivers and more forklift drivers.

Craig, whose wife, son, brother, and cousins work alongside him at T&B Solutions, said: “Joining the Pallet-Track network is a natural progression for T&B Solutions as we look to expand the business.

“We have enjoyed steady growth since starting with just one vehicle and our entire fleet now comprises 26 vehicles, while our dedicated and professional workforce has grown to be almost forty strong.

“Pallet-Track membership in our ten-year anniversary is the ideal way to celebrate an important milestone.”

As well as road haulage services, T&B Solutions also provides CPC training and first aid courses.

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said: “T&B Solutions has built an enviable reputation for reliability and high-quality road haulage.

“We’re delighted to welcome Craig and the team, as our newest member to the Pallet-Track network, especially as we’re also marking our 20th anniversary in 2024.”