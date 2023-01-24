Panintelligence poised for US growth following £1m SaaS revenues in first full year on AWS

Panintelligence, the Leeds-based provider of business intelligence and predictive analytics tools, has announced the relaunch of its US office.

The move follows the completion of the firm’s first full year offering its hosted software as a service (SaaS) product via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Infrastructure, which has opened up a vast potential market of SaaS customers globally.

A spokesman said: “The business, which had opened the doors of its Boston operation just a year before the pandemic, is relaunching its operations in the US three years after global travel restrictions sent its business there virtual. The move follows £1m of new revenues from Panintelligence’s cloud-based products in the firm’s first full year on AWS in 2022 with growth of 46 per cent year on year.”

The company’s founder Zandra Moore said: “We’re a completely different business now than three years ago and we are now 100 per cent focused on deployment in the cloud, and mainly via AWS. We are relaunching in the US to drive our sales in the biggest global market for our products.”

Panintelligence was founded by Ken Miller and CEO Zandra Moore in 2014 and has more than 500,000 users of its Pi dashboard worldwide

“Three years after we were forced to cancel our launch event in Boston on the eve of the global lockdown, we’re back in the US with a totally re-engineered business model and fantastic growth in our first year as a truly SaaS business,” she added.