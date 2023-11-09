Developers have secured planning approval for more than 100 new homes and workspaces at Europe’s largest listed building.

Urban Splash and Places for People, the joint development partners restoring Park Hill in Sheffield, will build the fourth phase of the project, which began a decade ago.

The grade two listed structure has undergone extensive redevelopment over the last 10 years, a period in which the joint venture partners have overseen the creation of 455 new homes, accommodation for 356 students, more than 50,000 sq ft of workspace, as well as landscaping and green spaces for residents.

Sheffield City Council has approved a fourth phase of 125 apartments – 20 per cent of which will be affordable. The phase has been designed by Stirling Prize winning architects and designers of Park Hill’s second phase, Mikhail Riches, with an aesthetic that embraces Park Hill’s original concrete, Brutalist features.

The approved designs also comprise new public realm, EV charging, a car club and bike storage.

Steve Thomas, development manager at Park Hill, said: “This planning approval is the culmination of engagement and listening to residents over the summer, taking on board their desires and ensuring that we evolved our plans to give the community what it needs – not just more well-designed homes and great amenities – but green spaces and facilities that encourage sustainable travel.”

The new phase will also include 4,700 sq ft of ground floor commercial space for businesses.

Mr Thomas added: “This new commercial space will be some of the last at the building, giving local companies a final chance to join our budding ecosystem, creating jobs and new opportunities in this thriving part of town.”