Parkwood Leisure's multi-million-pound upgrade to centres in 2023 demonstrates commitment to communities

Parkwood Leisure completed a series of significant upgrades to its leisure facilities in 2023 as £3 million was invested in new equipment and renovations.

Continuing its partnership with premium equipment provider, Life Fitness, Parkwood installed new equipment into over ten of its centres over the past twelve months.

Towcester Centre for Leisure, which was named Regional and National Club/Centre of the Year at the 2022 ukactive Awards, followed up their success by renovating the centre in a £200,000 project.

Kidlington and Gosford Leisure Centre

As part of the renovation, the gym equipment was replaced by an extensive range of new cardio and strength training equipment from Life Fitness. In addition, the gym underwent a complete transformation, with a full redecoration, new flooring and upgraded LED lighting.

After extending its contract in the Vale of Glamorgan, Parkwood invested £1 million to refurbish and redesign the gyms in addition to adding brand new equipment at Barry, Llantwit, Penarth and Cowbridge Leisure Centres. As a result, following the refurbishments, gym memberships increased and footfall across all four leisure centres in the Vale of Glamorgan rose by 29 per cent.

Finally, in quarter four of 2023, a significant project in Parkwood’s Cherwell contract saw over £700,000 of refurbishments at three prominent leisure sites.

The gym’s at Bicester, Spiceball and Kidlington & Gosford Leisure Centres have been upgraded to feature cutting-edge equipment, redesigned layouts, and a refreshed fitness environment for an unparalleled workout experience. The financial investment to replenish these sites exceeded £700,000, with Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury receiving £300,000 with an additional £30,000 invested in state-of-the-art ICG spinning bikes.

Barry Leisure Centre

Commenting on the investment, Alex Godfrey, Operations Director at Parkwood Leisure, said: “The gyms are at the heart of many of our leisure centres and it’s vital that we continually update our product across our centres.