Paving specialist Marshalls delivers robust first half trading following Marley acquisition

Over the the half year ended 30 June 2022, the Elland-based firm's revenue increased by 17 per cent to a record £348.4m. The adjusted profit before tax was £44.6m, an increase of 13 per cent on 2021.

Marshalls said it had completed the transformational acquisition of Marley Group in April 2022, which further diversified the enlarged group’s coverage of construction market sub-sectors.

Commenting on outlook, Martyn Coffey, the chief executive, said: "Marshalls delivered a robust first half trading performance, demonstrating the strength of our business model and

Paving specialist Marshalls today revealed it had delivered 'robust' first half trading after its performance was boosted by a major acquisition.

the benefits of greater diversification resulting from the transformational Marley deal completed in April 2022 and other acquisitions of recent years.

"Looking forward, the board acknowledges that the macro outlook is becoming less certain due to geopolitical events driving up inflation and adversely impacting consumer confidence.

"Notwithstanding this, the board’s expectations for the group as a whole remain in line with market expectations for the full year, with the more positive backdrop within Marshalls building products and Marley expected to balance the continuation of tougher trading conditions in Marshalls Landscape Products, which has greater exposure to the discretionary element of private housing RMI.