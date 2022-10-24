The FTSE 100-listed firm said sales growth was driven by a post-pandemic resurgence in English language learning and normalisation of exam timetables.

It hailed a “robust” financial position and held firm on its full-year sales and profit expectations. The publisher’s English language learning sales surged 28 per cent in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period last year as “global mobility continues to improve with border reopenings”, it said.

In particular, English learning volumes grew sharply in India, and in Australia where there has been a temporary extension of post-study visa applications.

But Pearson warned that there will be “tougher comparisons” during the last three months of the year as a result of borders reopening at the end of last year.

Sales across its assessment and qualifications division jumped 12 per cent, with a continued focus on health and wellness boosting its clinical assessment books.

Only its higher education unit took a hit – declining by 4 per cent, driven down by a fall in the US where Pearson has its biggest market.