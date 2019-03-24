Pedalthon will raise cash for charity that supports young homeless people

LEADING business figures will take part in a cycling challenge this summer to improve the lives of homeless people.

LandAid, the property industry charity which aims to reduce youth homelessness in the UK, is set to receive a significant cash boost thanks to enthusiastic cyclists from the property consultancy Carter Jonas and its network of colleagues and associates.

Teams from across Carter Jonas’ UK offices will be among more than 400 riders taking part in the annual cycling Pedalthon event for the property and business community on Friday June 7.

Last year the charity gave out more than £1.8m in funding to 39 charities across the UK, supporting 7,764 young people. Two charities in Yorkshire benefited from grants - Canopy Housing in Leeds and Doorstep in Hull.

Paul Morrish, chief executive of LandAid, said: “We’re delighted that Carter Jonas is partnering with us once again this year. Such support is essential to ensure we can provide the assistance needed to help end youth homelessness and set young people up for a brighter future. LandAid offers a way of bringing disused properties back into use to the benefit of the whole community while offering invaluable training to people who are unemployed, empowering them to live independently and make an active contribution to their communities.”

Organised by Iconic Cycling Events, the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon will start and end at Castle Howard.

Riders can choose from the 30, 50 or 75 mile routes through the Yorkshire countryside. A feature of the ride is the regular food stops along the route which showcase some of the region’s best produce.

Amy Souter, a partner based at the Harrogate office of Carter Jonas, commented: “The work LandAid does across the country continues to highlight just how many young people are at risk of becoming homeless. The Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon grows year on year and the enthusiasm with which the event is embraced by Yorkshire’s property and business community demonstrates the support for this very deserving cause.”

For more information visit www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk.