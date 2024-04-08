Peddler Market: popular street food and maker market set to launch in Leeds after success in Sheffield

The first market will take place in Leeds on Friday, 12 April, at Project House, a venue launched last year and run by the teams behind Belgrave House and Brudenell Social Club.

Since launching, Peddler has grown into one of the country’s biggest and longest-established street food markets of its kind. The event will take place over two days, opening 5pm – 11pm on Friday and 12pm – 10pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors do not need tickets to enter the free event and will be able to purchase beers, spirits, and cocktails from the multiple bars on offer.

Organisers behind the popular Peddler Market, which was established in Sheffield in 2014, have announced that the event is set to launch in Leeds later this week.

Joe Hughes, production manager at Project House, said: “Everyone at Project House can’t wait to welcome Peddler to the venue this week.

“It’s a great example of collaboration between organisations that share the same vision of creating safe, cultural, and vibrant spaces that enrich the lives of the community. Obviously, we’re equally excited to try the fantastic food that’s on offer.”

Among the vendors will be street food traders serving cuisine from across the world. Confirmed names include Birria Bandits, Big Mouth Gyoza, Only Jerkin’, New Yorkshire Pizza Co., Thatziki, Tikk’s Thai, Banquet 1415, Urban Cheesecake, and Stripclub Streetfood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the food offering will be independent makers including local Leeds favourite Savvy Baker, fashion brand Sundaiz Clothing and Fae Candle Co.

A line-up of musical artists will also take to the stage throughout the weekend. Acts include DJ Dan Burridge, Mica Sefia, Phenicia, and The Rushbonds, among others.

Younger visitors will be served by the appearance of Boomchikkaboom, who will be bringing the party with their mini raves.

Lucy Bailey, event director at Peddler, said: “We are so excited to bring Peddler to Leeds for the first time. Ten years since our first market, the city becomes our fourth location following our recent expansion into Wakefield and Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad