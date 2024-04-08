Peddler Market: popular street food and maker market set to launch in Leeds after success in Sheffield
The first market will take place in Leeds on Friday, 12 April, at Project House, a venue launched last year and run by the teams behind Belgrave House and Brudenell Social Club.
Since launching, Peddler has grown into one of the country’s biggest and longest-established street food markets of its kind. The event will take place over two days, opening 5pm – 11pm on Friday and 12pm – 10pm on Saturday.
Visitors do not need tickets to enter the free event and will be able to purchase beers, spirits, and cocktails from the multiple bars on offer.
Joe Hughes, production manager at Project House, said: “Everyone at Project House can’t wait to welcome Peddler to the venue this week.
“It’s a great example of collaboration between organisations that share the same vision of creating safe, cultural, and vibrant spaces that enrich the lives of the community. Obviously, we’re equally excited to try the fantastic food that’s on offer.”
Among the vendors will be street food traders serving cuisine from across the world. Confirmed names include Birria Bandits, Big Mouth Gyoza, Only Jerkin’, New Yorkshire Pizza Co., Thatziki, Tikk’s Thai, Banquet 1415, Urban Cheesecake, and Stripclub Streetfood.
Alongside the food offering will be independent makers including local Leeds favourite Savvy Baker, fashion brand Sundaiz Clothing and Fae Candle Co.
A line-up of musical artists will also take to the stage throughout the weekend. Acts include DJ Dan Burridge, Mica Sefia, Phenicia, and The Rushbonds, among others.
Younger visitors will be served by the appearance of Boomchikkaboom, who will be bringing the party with their mini raves.
Lucy Bailey, event director at Peddler, said: “We are so excited to bring Peddler to Leeds for the first time. Ten years since our first market, the city becomes our fourth location following our recent expansion into Wakefield and Chesterfield.
“Leeds is an incredible city, with some of the best cultural and musical heritage in the UK. It was an easy choice when deciding where we wanted to take Peddler next. Not to mention hosting the event at Project House, an amazing venue that aligns with our ethos and values so well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.