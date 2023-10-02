All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Peel Hunt on track with revenues despite rising costs

Investment bank Peel Hunt said revenues grew “in line” with guidance over the past six months as it was also impacted by inflationary cost increases and higher interest rates.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:23 BST

The London-listed firm said it has seen a “prolonged period of adverse market conditions” since the end of 2021. It told shareholders that group revenues have increased by around 3.2 per cent to approximately £42.4m for the six months to September 30.

The firm also said its costs are in line with expectations but have seen continued inflationary pressure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the company said: “Whilst there has been a focus on costs during the period, this has been against headwinds of inflationary cost increases, particularly in service provider and technology costs, with interest rate rises impacting our debt facilities.

Most Popular
Investment bank Peel Hunt said revenues grew “in line” with guidance over the past six months as it was also impacted by inflationary cost increases and higher interest rates. (Photo by PA)Investment bank Peel Hunt said revenues grew “in line” with guidance over the past six months as it was also impacted by inflationary cost increases and higher interest rates. (Photo by PA)
Investment bank Peel Hunt said revenues grew “in line” with guidance over the past six months as it was also impacted by inflationary cost increases and higher interest rates. (Photo by PA)

“As a result, costs have increased broadly in line with inflation over the period.”

It added that its long-term debt now stands at £15 million, having come down from around £30 million in September last year.

Peel Hunt stressed the strength of its balance sheet in order to “weather” the continued weak spell facing the financial markets and suggest the recent slow down in inflation could bring reason for optimism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whilst exact timing of recovery cannot be predicted, there are encouraging signs that interest rate rises are bringing inflation under control, and we may be nearing the end of the current tightening cycle,” the company added. We have the balance sheet strength and regulatory capital to weather the remainder of this cyclical downturn and are well positioned to benefit from the strength of our platform and considerable operational gearing as market conditions normalise.”

Related topics:London