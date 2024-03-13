Peer advisory board set for expansion

Since then, Richard has served as an NED on over a dozen boards, before developing Pabasso.

He is now looking for ex-CEOs and MDs who could take on the role of chair of one of a series of new boards throughout the region.

Richard said: “Pabasso provides support for regional MDs and CEOs through peer advisory board membership and becoming a chair of one of our boards offers a full or part-time role as an alternative to the traditional non-executive route.”

Richard Doyle is expanding Pabasso

“I have personally found it incredibly rewarding working with multiple business leaders helping them on their journey and sharing the expertise and experience of the other board members”

Each Pabasso chair will operate as a commercial business, in an exclusive territory. The new businesses will support a board of up to twelve regional leaders who will meet together monthly to discuss and resolve leadership challenges. Monthly individual meetings are also arranged between the chair and members.

Richard said: “By creating a board of business leaders, each with their own diverse businesses and individual challenges, the chair will find themselves at the heart of a dynamic process, facilitating cross-industry collaboration and transformative strategic insights.”

Collaborating with franchise specialists the Lime Licensing Group, Richard has created a franchise model to expand Pabasso. He is recruiting retired or semi-retired CEOs, MDs or business coaches to run the new boards.

Expansion will create new peer advisory boards in West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Humberside and the North East.