Pelsis Group acquires California-based Bird B Gone

The Knaresborough-based control specialist Pelsis Group has acquired a California-based company

Bird-B-Gone has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Knaresborough headquartered company, with all its employees, customers and suppliers transferring to Pelsis Group.

Founded in 1992 by Bruce and Julie Donoho, Santa Ana-based Bird B Gone specialises in manufacturing humane bird deterrents for use across commercial, industrial and residential settings. The company also provides bird control training through its Bird-B-Gone University.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bird-B-Gone will remain headquartered at its manufacturing facility in Santa Ana. Todd Pawlowski, general manager for Pelsis Group in America, will lead the business supported by chief operating officer David Smith. All values relating to the transaction are undisclosed.

Andrew Milner, Pelsis Group chief executive, said: “Bringing Bird-B-Gone into the Pelsis family of brands fits within our strategy of adding companies that are leaders in their category, and it brings two of the biggest brands in the pest and bird control categories together under one roof.

“The acquisition of Bird-B-Gone will allow us to equip pest control operators with additional products and solutions backed by our mutual commitment to purposeful innovation, investment, and customer service."

A Pelsis spokesman said: "Pelsis already own the well-regarded Network brand of professional bird control products. The addition of Bird B Gone is expected to further strengthen its dominance of the bird control category, with both brands enjoying synergies as a result of the acquisition."

The deal follows Pelsis Group’s acquisition of France’s pest control supplier, Edialux France, in February and sees Bird-B-Gone join the group’s portfolio of pest control brands, which also includes B&G Equipment and Curtis Dyna-Fog.

Bruce Donoho, Bird-B-Gone founder and CEO, said: “Julie and I have been blessed by the opportunity to build Bird B Gone into the company it is today, and we know that our employees and customers – who we truly consider to be our family and friends – will be in great hands.”