Permission is granted for 27 homes 'affordable to local people' in Doncaster

Fenwood Estates has secured reserved matters planning consent for 27 homes on 1.44 acres of land in Doncaster as it continues to expand and develop new sites across Yorkshire and the north Midlands.

The site, which has been vacant for more than a decade, holds a prominent position on the crossroads of First Avenue and Hayfield Lane within the wider Gateway East development, one of South Yorkshire’s economic growth zones.

Fenwood will build a mixture of two, three and four bedroom properties with associated landscaping and parking, with work on-site scheduled to begin in late 2022. Both Turley and MHA Architects advised Fenwood.

A spokesman said: “This decision further strengthens the company’s development land pipeline. This includes the Knights Gate development in Sutton-cum-Lound in Nottinghamshire, where the company is over halfway through building 33 three and four bedroom homes.

"The company is also continuing to invest in new brownfield and greenfield sites across South Yorkshire, using its £7m funding facility from the St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership to develop land close to major population centres or as part of urban edge extensions, including those with difficult ground conditions.”

Melissa Kroger, Managing Director of Fenwood Estates said: “We’re delighted that Doncaster Council has put its faith in us to build out this important site.

"It supports the team to continue our proud track record over the past four decades of delivering thoughtfully designed, sustainable new homes that will last while remaining affordable to local people.”