Persimmon: House sales and prices pick up in a sign of easing pressures in the sector

The York-based Charles Church group reported a six per cent rise in private sales per outlet over the first quarter, while it said average sale prices in the private market lifted six per cent to around £283,000 since the start of the year.

The firm added that its forward order book was up 18 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, keeping it on track to complete between 10,000 to 10,500 homes over the full year.

But it is still having to offer incentives on prices, at around four per cent to five per cent to boost demand.

House builder Persimmon reported a six per cent rise in private sales per outlet over the first quarter of 2024, while it said average sale prices in the private market lifted six per cent to around £283,000 since the start of the year. Picture: Pixel Pro Media

The housing market has been dealt a blow by interest rates being hiked to the highest levels since 2008 and wider economic uncertainty.

Interest rates rose to a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent last year and millions of homeowners have been faced with higher mortgage rates as a result.

But mortgage rates have eased back and a number of players in the sector are reporting improved trading.

Taylor Wimpey said earlier this week that the housing market was stabilising, though it still reported a dip in its sales rate.

Dean Finch, group chief executive at Persimmon, said the firm had seen a "good start to the year".

He said: "We saw an improvement in sales rates alongside firm pricing.

"Trading over recent weeks has been encouraging with robust visitor numbers and enquiries, giving us confidence for the remainder of the year."

