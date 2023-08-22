All Sections
Petition against plans to convert Yorkshire home into eight housing units receives 90 signatures

An application to convert a Doncaster home into individual let units has led to a local petition against it.
By Shannon Mower
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 08:40 BST

On Tuesday (22 September) Doncaster Council’s planning committee will vote on whether to approve the conversion of a home in Wheatley.

Applicants have applied to convert the five-bedroom home on Lifford Road into seven one-bed occupancy units plus a one-bedroom apartment in its outbuilding.

The plan will change the building from a family home into several individually let rooms with a communal kitchen and living space.

Credit: Doncaster CouncilCredit: Doncaster Council
Credit: Doncaster Council

Planning officers have recommended that councillors grant permission for the application, following a number of changes including a reduction in the number of units from the original plan.

It has been brought to the committee due to significant public opposition.

The application received 32 representations in opposition, as well as the formation of a local petition against it which received 90 signatures.

Concerns included pressure on drainage, increased fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and pressure on parking.

