Pets at Home has seen revenue grow to £404m as the pandemic pet boom continues to boost profits

The pet supplier said its total revenue grew 7.1 per cent to £404.7m in the 16 weeks to July 21 while revenue for its vet arm increased by 11 per cent.
The company acquired 1.1 million new customers last year as the lockdown-driven boom in pet ownership created new opportunities for animal retailers.
Sign-ups to its puppy and kitten club - a subscription service for pet owners - averaged 25,000 a week and three times higher than before Covid, the retailer said.
The group ended the quarter with £40.2m in net cash and said its full-year profit outlook of £131m remained unchanged.
Lyssa McGowan, Pets at Home's chief executive, said: "Our performance has remained strong in the first quarter, underpinned by continued customer growth and high levels of retention.
"We operate a unique omnichannel model, in a market in structural growth, where the passion and expertise of our colleagues and partners is a key competitive advantage.
"I would like to thank them for their warm welcome, their continued efforts in helping our record number of customers care for their pets in these challenging times, and their ongoing commitment to building the best pet care business in the world."