Pets at Home has seen revenue grow to £404m as the pandemic pet boom continues to boost profits

The pet supplier said its total revenue grew 7.1 per cent to £404.7m in the 16 weeks to July 21 while revenue for its vet arm increased by 11 per cent.

The company acquired 1.1 million new customers last year as the lockdown-driven boom in pet ownership created new opportunities for animal retailers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign-ups to its puppy and kitten club - a subscription service for pet owners - averaged 25,000 a week and three times higher than before Covid, the retailer said.

Pets at Home.

The group ended the quarter with £40.2m in net cash and said its full-year profit outlook of £131m remained unchanged.

Lyssa McGowan, Pets at Home's chief executive, said: "Our performance has remained strong in the first quarter, underpinned by continued customer growth and high levels of retention.

"We operate a unique omnichannel model, in a market in structural growth, where the passion and expertise of our colleagues and partners is a key competitive advantage.