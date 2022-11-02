The former police HQ is currently undergoing a huge multi- million redevelopment to adjust to life as a state-of-the-art activity centre.

The project has been the cause of some controversy. In August PGL was issued with an enforcement notice by Hambleton District Council after being found to have allowed work on the site to continue beyond the allotted 56 hours a week, causing disturbance to nearby residents.

But recruitment is now beginning for jobs at the site in areas such as catering, activities, retail to maintenance, management and cleaning.

Newby Wiske Hall will soon be the home to a PGL activity centre

General manager Simon Hills said: “We are excited to be bringing the PGL experience to Newby Wiske and wanted to be a key part of life in the area.

“Whilst we are working to ensure that we create a fantastic activity centre which will enrich the lives of children we want to encourage as many local people as possible to fill these vacancies.

"As well as competitive rates of pay, PGL team also receive meals whilst on duty, free uniforms and training together with higher than average hourly rates and a day off on your birthday. For parents looking to fit work around school hours there are plenty of jobs that can be flexed to meet the needs of the family.”