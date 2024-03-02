Several major building societies including Leeds, Nottingham and Newcastle introduced customers to unregulated advisers who sold them family trusts linked to properties and investment schemes for their savings which have since become mired in financial complications.

The assets – including £44m worth of invested savings – ultimately ended up in the hands of a firm called Philips Trust Corporation, which collapsed into administration in 2022.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are hundreds of elderly victims affected by the Philips Trust Corporation issue. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philips Trust had placed the money with four “investment management” companies and administrator Kroll has been attempting to recover cash from the firms as bonds involved reach maturity dates.

A new update by Kroll has revealed that capital recoveries of £15.76m had been contractually due by February 23. However, only £1.17m has been recovered – with £14.59m in default.

Kroll is now pursuing legal action against one of the four firms involved called Berkeley Rutherford, which was loaned £3.7m by Philips Trust. While two bonds worth £100,000 have been repaid in full, nine bonds worth over £3.5m have not been redeemed.

Court proceedings are planned later this month to take over three Berkeley Rutherford entities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kroll said of the purpose of the hearings is “to take control of the relevant borrowers, to seek to recover monies owing to PTC and to investigate the conduct of the officers and management of those companies”.

Kroll said also two of the other firms involved – CX Wealth and Float Capital – have issued deferral notices “which they assert enables them to extend the maturity date of each such bond by six months”.

The administrator said while their agreements with Philips Trust did include a provision for deferral notices, “certain conditions” needed to be met to exercise them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kroll is now seeking further information from the companies and may consider court action to secure disclosures.

The update said CX Wealth is an unregulated loan provider which had been given £17.5m by Philips Trust. Of £7.5m that had been due by February 2023, only £356,000 has been repaid.

The report said a rephased payment timetable has been proposed by CX Wealth but is “not considered acceptable” to the administrators.

Almost £10m had been invested with Float Capital, another unregulated loan provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said £3.9m is overdue for payment, £784,200 of which is subject to a deferral payment. Formal demand letters have been issued in regards to money not subject to deferral notices.

A further £13m was given to litigation funder Woodville Consultants, with an initial £562,000 redeemed in full. A further £12.4m is due to be redeemed in April. The report said Woodville is taking legal advice as it considers £3.4m of the amount may not be due then.