A former school for wartime evacuees in an area of the Yorkshire Dales which features in a hit TV series is set to enjoy a new lease of life.

The owners of the former Linton camp have submitted revised plans to create an aparthotel on a site which has been disused for years.

The camp stands near Grassington, the home of the fictional market town of Darrowby in Channel 5’s dramatisation of All Creatures Great and Small, which follows the adventures of a young country vet in the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission was approved in October 2020 for the Linton Regeneration Company to build a high-end hotel and leisure complex on the 18.6-acre site, which was a camp and school for evacuees in the Second World War, and later a holiday home.

The owners of the former Linton camp site have submitted revised plans to alter the hotel to an aparthotel on the land. (Photo supplied by Linton Regeneration Company)

A spokesman said: “The company is now seeking to revise proposals to make the hotel an aparthotel, in reflection of the post pandemic market and employment trends.

“In the revised plans, 79 per cent of the application area remains unchanged from the previously consented proposal, including the southern and northern lodges built into the landscape.”

A spokesperson for the Linton Regeneration Company said: “While the original scheme passed all financial viability tests in 2020, today’s changing labour market left us with concerns about staff availability to properly run the extensive offer on-site now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t want to reduce the quality of the offer available, so we sought an alternative solution which would meet future customer needs.”

The site will require a full-time workforce of 30, with an additional 20 part-time and seasonal workers at peak times if the plans are approved.

The spokesperson added: “The new plans will drive opportunities into the wider economy to provide additional visitor experiences as well as outsourcing goods and services.

“As such, it offers more opportunities for businesses within the local area to provide services, leisure opportunities, attractions, food and drink, and more to our guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on-site facilities for planned guests include an activity hub to promote experiences out of the site, including walking and cycling, as well as themed bar, two bowling lanes and a small, linked cinema experience.

They also include a small gym and largely outdoor spa with biomass sauna, steam room and hot tub in an external canopied area, built into the landscape.

The spokesperson concluded: “The revised Linton Camp Aparthotel and Leisure scheme will continue to embody a sustainable ethos, utilising green technologies and dynamic design, to create a high-

quality development appropriate for its setting.”