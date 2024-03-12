Pig & Whistle, Beverley: Wine, fridges and furniture from closed bistro put up for auction

The acclaimed Pig & Whistle in Beverley was opened by chef-proprietor James Allcock in 2017 and the following year was named by The Times as one of the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Eat in the UK’. It also made it into the Good Food Guide.

But it closed after Christmas, with liquidators called in following staffing and financial challenges.

Industrial auctioneers Eddisons have been instructed to dispose of the assets of the Sow Lane premises and they are going under the hammer in an online auction.

Hundreds of bottles of wine are being sold in the auction

Alan Maddison of Eddisons said: “In total the auction extends to 104 lots and includes all the restaurant’s furniture and fittings, plus the catering equipment and its extensive array of wines.

“In addition to the bistro and tapas bar business they also had a small deli side that sold many of the exotic ingredients that were used in their menus and we also have some of those in the auction. If you love stuffed squid in its own ink or razor shells in brine or octopus in olive oil then this is the auction for you.”

A quarter of the lots in the auction are wine – several hundred bottles.

The furnishings going under the hammer include the bar stools, tables, chairs and outside furniture. The catering equipment section includes a variety of commercial quality fridges, friers and professional food preparation kit.

Mr Maddison said: “We have lotted the auction in such a way that members of the public have just as good a chance to get involved in the bidding as trade buyers and indeed the former customers will know more about the Pig & Whistle and it furnishings, food and drink than anyone.

“Everything is being sold without reserve, so it will make what it makes. There could be some bargains.”