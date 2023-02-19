Pizza on the Square: New bar to open in historic Yorkshire landmark this month

A new bar and pizzeria is set to open in a historic Yorkshire landmark this month.

Pizza on the Square by SALT opens this month in the grade II listed Old Town Hall building in Malton, North Yorkshire, previously occupied by Stew & Oyster.

The Ossett Brewery Group behind the growing SALT brand recently acquired all Stew & Oyster sites and has been transforming them to fit their distinctive aesthetic.

Malton is the last venue to receive the SALT treatment, hot on the heels of their Oakwood venue in Leeds.

Pizza on the Square is expected to breathe new life into the already vibrant town, which is home to several notable pubs, bars and restaurants.

News of the brand-new venue comes in a year when Ossett Brewery celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The group also owns a portfolio of successful pubs and bars, including Archie’s Bar & Kitchen in central Leeds, The Riverhead in Marsden, The Flowerpot in Mirfield and over twenty-five more established venues.

Aaron Yates, Pizza on the Square Malton bar manager, said: “The Old Town Hall is a stunning venue and we’ve taken care to preserve it, whilst stepping the interior on with a contemporary look and feel.