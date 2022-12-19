Places for People opens three warm hubs in Sheffield for people struggling with cost of living crisis

Places for People has opened three ‘warm hubs’ at its places leisure facilities in Sheffield this Winter.
The three new hubs form part of the Sheffield Welcoming Places initiative and are located at Graves Health and Sports Centre in the south of the city close to Bochum Parkway, as well as Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre in High Green, with a third hub based at Wisewood Sports Centre on Laird Road in Sheffield, which is being funded by Clarion Futures. The centres will be open until March, giving locals a chance to meet new people, play board games, and join in other activities.
They will also offer free blankets and refreshments, with visitors to Wisewood and Graves given free hot food and drinks at selected sessions, while visitors to Thorncliffe will receive hot drinks and snacks.
Oliver Lee OBE, chief executive of Places Leisure, said: “We know that people are acutely struggling with increasing energy costs and broader costs of living. We are finding ways to help, offering a space for those in need to have somewhere not only safe and warm, but a place in which they can socialise and be part of a community.”