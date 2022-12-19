Places for People opens three warm hubs in Sheffield for people struggling with cost of living crisis

A social enterprise is providing space for people to socialise and keep warm over the winter during the cost of living crisis.

Places for People has opened three ‘warm hubs’ at its places leisure facilities in Sheffield this Winter.

The three new hubs form part of the Sheffield Welcoming Places initiative and are located at Graves Health and Sports Centre in the south of the city close to Bochum Parkway, as well as Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre in High Green, with a third hub based at Wisewood Sports Centre on Laird Road in Sheffield, which is being funded by Clarion Futures. The centres will be open until March, giving locals a chance to meet new people, play board games, and join in other activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also offer free blankets and refreshments, with visitors to Wisewood and Graves given free hot food and drinks at selected sessions, while visitors to Thorncliffe will receive hot drinks and snacks.

Places for People has opened three warm hubs at its Places Leisure facilities in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad