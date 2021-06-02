Plan for £27m new addition to Leeds's St James Hospital takes giant step forward

The new facility – which will also provide pathology services to hospitals across West Yorkshire and Harrogate – will allow Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to bring many of its pathology services together into a purpose-built state-of-the-art laboratory.

BAM’s appointment sees the Leeds-based contractor reunited with the trust having previously delivered its interoperative MRI scheme and NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The new laboratory – due to be completed in 2023 – will be designed for fast, accurate, routine and specialist testing. It will allow some of the services currently housed in outdated facilities in the Old Medical School at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) to move to the new laboratory.

The Leeds Pathology development could be built by 2023.

BAM has begun work on designs for the new pathology facility which will include engagement with service users in hospitals across Leeds, West Yorkshire and Harrogate.

Simon Worthington, director of finance for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This is a huge milestone having a PSCP on board and will mean we can move forward at pace to progress to a full design for the new building.

“By bringing many of our pathology services under one roof we can maximise new technology and manpower to continue delivering a high-quality clinical service to support patient care.

“It will also allow staff to develop their skills in a new hi-tech facility.”

Simon Worthington and Paul Cleminson