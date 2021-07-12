Plan to build 631 apartments on Kirkstall Road in Leeds launched

The proposed location.

A total of 631 apartments and more than 10,000 sq ft of commercial space are planned for the former office building on 87-89 Kirkstall Road in Leeds.

Brought to market by CBRE’s UK Development and Residential team for Elland-based Marshalls, the development opportunity is situated on a 5.12 acre site one mile west of Leeds city centre.

The redundant office building spans over two and three storeys and includes parking and additional adjacent land with the main building located to the north, fronting Kirkstall Road and the site also fronts the River Aire.

Outline planning is in place for the redevelopment of the site of up to 631 apartments comprising one, two and three beds with more than 10,000 sq ft of ground floor, flexible commercial space spanning over five units.

Jessica Coombes, CBRE’s UK Development & Residential team, said: “We are delighted to launch to market this exciting development opportunity at 87-89 Kirkstall Road in Leeds, which is seeing increasing investment in placemaking and regeneration and rightly takes its place as one of Britain’s centres of growth and opportunity.