Planners refuse important step in regeneration of listed mill described as “serious blight”

Planners have refused an important step in the regeneration of a listed mill that is currently a “serious blight” – despite supporting the scheme.

Grade II listed Midland Mills has stood empty for years, with various proposals to convert the building into homes having fallen through.

Earlier this year a new application seemed to offer some hope that the building could be saved.

A planning application was submitted to act as the first step in reviving the residential scheme – the replacement of the mill’s decaying wooden windows with aluminium windows.

Midland Mills 2023

These new windows would “ensure the building’s long term maintenance.”

However, few details of the applicant were included in the plans other than the name Gupta and the address of Midland Mills.

And planning officers have now refused the plans due to a lack of information about the design of these windows – despite acknowledging that the wider redevelopment proposals could save the listed building.

Conservation Officer Jon Ackroyd responded to the application saying: “The mills are prominent on the approach into Bradford from the north and their condition is a serious blight.

“Their heritage significance is now seriously threatened by their dereliction.

“Many of the previous window frames are now lost or damaged beyond repair.

“Whilst the use of timber would have the highest authenticity, aluminium permits slim sections and a complementary appearance.

“However, no sectional details or large-scale elevations are provided. These are required, to ensure the patterns, means of opening and cambered heads to many of the openings are sympathetic to the buildings.

“A compromise to accept aluminium frames in principle is acceptable here, to encourage renovation. However, full details will be required to ensure appropriate appearance.”

Refusing the windows application, planners added: “The proposals represent major investing in the upkeep and maintenance of this Grade II listed building with the works as outlined within the application are regarded as repair works.

“In regards to this proposal the site is vacant and shows signs of damage from years of neglect.

“Due to the building standing vacant for a number of years many of the original window frames have been lost, rotten or damaged beyond repair.

“The proposed aluminium windows will ensure the buildings long term maintenance.

“The agent was requested to provide full details of the wondows, however, these were not received.