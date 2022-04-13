Planning application submitted for a 618-apartment build to rent scheme at Kirkstall Road in Leeds

The scheme comprises a brownfield regeneration opportunity on a vacant site within a location on the western fringe of Leeds city centre.

The announcement comes after Glenbrook acquired the site, with outline planning consent, from Marshalls CDP.

The proposals would see the development of 618 high quality apartments set across five buildings which respond to the riverside and extensive new public realm on the 5.12-acre site at 87-89 Kirkstall Road. They include over 10,000 sq ft of amenity space including residents lounge, co-working hub and gym, 3,800 sq ft of commercial space and 6,000 sq ft of private external terraces.

A 618-apartment build to rent scheme at Kirkstall Road is being proposed.

Avison Young acted as planning consultant and the wider project team includes Curtins, Abacus Cost Management, Crookes Walker Consulting and GIA.

Daniel Roberts, senior development manager at Glenbrook, said: “This new planning application represents an excellent opportunity to take the site forward and create a new, highly sustainable BTR community in close proximity to one of the UK’s most vibrant city centres.

"Located on the waterfront, the site’s potential from a public realm perspective is huge and is an area we have focused on in our proposals with over 50 per cent of the site dedicated to landscape, including a new riverside park, cycleways and access to the waterfront.