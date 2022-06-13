Planning approval granted for final phase at the Ashroyd Business Park by Barnsley Council

The detailed Reserved Matters approval is for a detached 94,500 sq ft unit comprising 90,000 sq ft at ground level and 4,500 sq ft of first floor office.

The building offers 110 car parking spaces, a clear height of 12 metres internally, eight dock levellers, two level access doors and a large secure 49m depth yard.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building will be delivered to a highly sustainable specification targeting BREEAM rating of Very Good and an EPC ‘A’ Rating.

Ashroyd Business Park

Features will include electric air source heating and cooling to the offices, EV charging points, provision for roof mounted solar PV panels and enhanced landscaping.

Simon Peters, development director at Network Space, said: “Ashroyd Business Park is a prime industrial and logistics location on the M1 corridor close to junction 36 within easy reach of Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

“Demand for ‘A’ grade units of this size is high and there is a very short supply in South Yorkshire. This development will further support local economic growth and offer new job opportunities in the Barnsley area”.