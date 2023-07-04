Planning decision on 187 home estate in Cantley postponed due to highway safety concerns

A planning decision on a housing estate in Cantley has been postponed due to councillors concerns about road safety.

Last week, Doncaster Council’s planning committee considered an application for 187 homes on land south of Doncaster Road in Cantley, DN4 6TT.

The proposal would see a range of houses from one to four beds built on an estate including 43 affordable properties.

It would include an area of open space including children’s play equipment and a new access point to enter the estate.

The application received opposition from 24 households with the main reason being the volume of traffic that would be created on the surrounding roads, making both driving and crossings more dangerous.

Other reasons included increased flood risk, a lack of local amenities in the area, loss of farmland and the impact of construction.

Branton Parish Council echoed these concerns, however remained neutral on the application.

Coun. Jane Cox requested that the application be debated by the committee for the above concerns.

Speaking in opposition, she also raised concerns over the fact that only one local school, Hall Cross Academy, would be given funding to accomodate new places.

A member of the public also spoke in opposition during the meeting, sharing concerns over road safety during school opening and closing time.

He said: “It will be the planning committee’s fault if someone loses their life due to this.”

Concerns could not be directed towards a Highways Officer during the meeting as there was not one present.