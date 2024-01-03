Planning permission granted for up to 126 affordable homes in Bridlington
Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has secured planning permission from East Riding of Yorkshire Council for a residential development of up to 126 affordable homes on land off Scarborough Road in Bridlington.
New vehicular access to the development will be created off the A165 Scarborough Road.
Matthew Turnbull, Planning & Development Manager at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “We are delighted to secure planning at Scarborough Road to increase the residential offering in Bridlington and provide new residents with a host of added benefits.
He added: "The 100 per cent affordable scheme will provide a significant boost to the provision of affordable housing in Bridlington, while the construction of the development could support around 211 jobs, generating a GVA or more than £10m.”
Established in 1987, Keyland regenerates surplus land and property from Yorkshire Water’s portfolio. In addition to its work transforming former Yorkshire Water land, the team also works alongside independent landowners, corporates, or regulated bodies to overcome obstacles to development on strategic sites in order to secure planning permission for regeneration projects.
A spokesman said the Bridlington scheme adopts Keyland’s model of sustainable development. This model is designed to maximise the potential of the land and deliver significant additional benefits to residents, the spokesman said.
