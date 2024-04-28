Reserved matters planning has been submitted for Markham Vale Trade Park; a new 31,264 sq ft development designed for trade counter businesses and SMEs.

A 4,000 sq ft pre-let is already under offer to a national operator in a deal that could create around 16 full-time jobs.

Markham Vale in Chesterfield is a flagship 200-acre industrial and logistics scheme built in joint venture between HBD and Derbyshire County Council.

The award-winning development has direct access to the M1 via its own junction, J29a.

Vivienne Clements, executive director at HBD, part of Sheffield-headquartered Henry Boot, said: “The Trade Park will provide much-needed Grade A space, allowing smaller trade businesses to operate from energy-efficient buildings in a prime business location.

“The job creation element is also significant, with the potential to provide 100 full-time jobs. Almost 20 years after development began, Markham Vale remains one of HBD’s most successful projects and we’ve no doubt this latest addition will see strong interest from potential occupiers looking for well-located, high-quality space in an area with a strong local labour market.”