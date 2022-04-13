Plans approved for a new seven storey office building at Aire Park in Leeds city centre

Leeds City Council has approved plans for a new seven-storey building, which will provide 75,000 sq ft of office space and nearly 7,000 sq ft of flexible ground floor space for retail, restaurant and amenity businesses.

The new building is located on the corner of Waterloo Street and Hunslet Road, neighbouring the Tetley building, and will mark the gateway to Aire Park on the approach from Leeds train station and city centre. Work on the building is set to begin later this year.

The building has been designed by architects Cartwright Pickard, with sustainable construction and occupant wellbeing in mind. Manufacturing elements of the structure and façade offsite will help to make the building more environmentally friendly by maximising its thermal performance and reducing waste. The building is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Reflecting changes in the world of work due to Covid-19, the ground floor has been designed for a flexible co-working space.

Floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides of the building will give office workers 360-degree views across Leeds, the property firm says. The building also has a large roof terrace with views across the park and Leeds’ skyline.

Simon Schofield, construction lead at Vastint UK, said: "Since planning permission was first submitted for Aire Park, we've seen huge interest and support from the local public, and this approval brings us closer to realising Aire Park as a new city-centre district for the people of Leeds.

"This exciting design will help re-create the historic route of the Hunslet Road, whilst providing state of the art office and retail space in the very heart of Leeds. Our long-term investment in Aire Park complements the plans for the city as a whole and will create a thriving community in the South Bank area.