Plans for 139 homes submitted for land close to the home of York City FC

Casa by Moda and its sister company Oakgate group have submitted a planning application for a development of single-family rental homes at Monks Cross in York. The proposal includes 139 homes designed for renters.

A spokesman said: “With long-term secure tenures available, the apartments will respond to the need for new homes in York for keyworkers, growing families, professionals, and downsizers. Eleven of the new homes are purpose built fully accessibly homes on the ground floor.”

“Located at Kathryn Avenue in Monks Cross, next to the York Community Stadium, this brownfield site is a well-connected location with the Park and Ride in walking distance, as well as a choice of healthcare, retail, leisure, sports facilities, and supermarkets on its doorstep.

"The site which would be accessed via Kathryn Avenue also includes 27 car parking spaces, including four disabled spaces, and secure internal cycle storage for 140 bikes.”

The proposals also include a programme of tree planting and green space. Eleven specialist accessibly designed apartments are included in the proposals to meet the needs of people living with disabilities.

The spokesman added: “The planning submission was informed by a public consultation, which received positive support from the local community over the draft plans, alongside feedback from local stakeholders including York City Football Club, York NHS Foundation Trust as well as Vangarde and Monks Cross Shopping Centres.”

"The regeneration in and around Monks Cross over the last few years has increased employment and demand for new homes nearby. The site presents an opportunity to redevelop the area and address the housing shortage.”

Matthew Townson, Director of Development and Projects at Casa by Moda said: “We are pleased to reach this key milestone in the delivery of much-needed new homes for rent at Kathryn Avenue in York. Our public consultation was a hugely valuable exercise which has helped shape the plans which would deliver a new generation of rental homes at Monks Cross."

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate Group, said: “We were confident that Casa by Moda’s offer of high-quality and accessible build-to-rent accommodation would be welcomed at this location, and are enthused that several of those who responded to the consultation indicated interest in living at the site. This scheme represents a step-change for York’s rental market, including fully equipped accessible homes, at a highly sustainable and vibrant location.”