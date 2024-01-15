Plans for 150 “unremarkable” homes approved despite councillor claiming no benefits to scheme

Plans for 150 homes in Swanland have been approved despite a local councillor claiming they would be no benefits to the scheme.

East Riding Council’s Planning Committee approved plans from developer Crest Nicolson for the homes, north of Swanland Equestrian in West Field Lane, on Thursday (January 11).

The applicant’s agent Paul Butler said 17 four and five bedroom homes would now be two bedroom houses and 15 bungalows were added following concerns over the mix of properties.

But South Hunsley ward’s Coun Paul Hopton said that although the community welcomed the changes, he felt the design was unimaginative and proposed construction traffic access was unsuitable.

A site plan for 150 homes in West Field Lane, Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire.

Plans for the homes would see a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses built, along with green spaces, a walking path and park.

A total of 40 objections were lodged claiming the development was unwanted and that village infrastructure was unsuitable.

Council planning officers recommended the plans be approved subject to further talks with developers over financial contributions to the area.

South Hunsley’s Coun Hopton said the plans were a disappointment.

The councillor said: “There’s no benefits to this scheme at all and there’s been no engagement with the community since a meeting held well over a year ago.

“The community welcomes the changes to the plans despite the unremarkable design, it’s a shame builders can’t be more imaginative especially when they have so much space.

“It would have been nicer to have traditional bungalows but at least they’ve listened on that point.

“But the access that’s going to be used for construction traffic for the next five years is vastly unsuitable.”

The applicant’s agent Mr Butler said changes made to the plans including more bungalows and two bedroom homes responded to previous concerns.

The agent said: “The application was previously deferred to amend the proposed housing mix which the applicant has done.

“All other aspects have been considered acceptable and this will provide 95 trees and green space across the site.