Plans for 215 new homes in Barnsley refused despite calls to “discuss and resolve” concerns

A proposal to create a new estate with 215 homes on “agricultural land” in Barnsley has been refused – despite the developer asking for time to “discuss and resolve” the concerns.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:27 BST

Barnsley Council’s planning board yesterday (September 26) debated the plans for 215 homes on a 7.57-hectare area of land on Shaw Lane, Carlton.

A document stated that the officers recommended the proposal for refusal due to a number of reasons, including failing to meet the requirements of the local master plan.

Simon Peters, the development director at Network Space, the applicant, told the planning board that they had “repeatedly requested a meeting with officers but had been denied, hindering any opportunities to resolve the issues”.

A developer proposes to create 215 new homes on Shaw Lane in Barnsley.A developer proposes to create 215 new homes on Shaw Lane in Barnsley.
A developer proposes to create 215 new homes on Shaw Lane in Barnsley.

Reacting to a report that stated the proposal was contrary to the borough’s local masterplan, he said the development did not undermine that broader, Barnsley-wide, plan

Mr Peters added the proposal would not have a direct or indirect impact on the site’s ecology either – contrary to what the report suggested.

He asked the planning committee to defer the application to “discuss and resolve” the concerns.

The presenting officer couldn’t confirm whether a meeting was requested as the case officer wasn’t in attendance at the hearing.

32 letters of objection were submitted by residents living nearby.

Their main issues with the development, a document states, included traffic, lack of bus services, loss of privacy and flooding.

The application was refused with two abstentions.

